Ibrahim Ali Khan reveals lifelong struggle with speech and hearing challenges

Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has opened up about his lifelong battle with hearing and speech difficulties, revealing that he has dealt with these challenges since childhood. In a recent interview with GQ India, Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, explained that he developed severe jaundice shortly after birth. The illness impacted his brain and led to long-term difficulties in hearing and speaking, which affected his early development.

Following the release of his debut film Nadaniyaan, fans speculated about his voice being dubbed. Some Indian media outlets even claimed Saif’s son was “tongue-tied.” Ibrahim has now confirmed that his voice and hearing issues were real and not just rumors.

He shared that his parents enrolled him in a special school in England to help manage his condition. He spent four years there, receiving speech therapy and learning how to better cope with his challenges. He credits this period with greatly improving his communication abilities.

Although he admits that he still experiences some issues today, Ibrahim said they are far less severe than in the past. He has not outright denied having a stammer but emphasized that his struggles have become manageable over time.

Jaundice is a common condition in newborns, usually treatable within days or weeks. However, in some rare cases like Ibrahim’s, it can lead to lasting medical complications. His story sheds light on how early health issues can shape one’s life—but also how treatment and perseverance can make a major difference.