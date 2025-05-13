Netanyahu: Israel to storm Gaza “with full force” in days

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the military will enter Gaza “with full force” in the coming days. During a meeting with injured reserve soldiers, he emphasized the goal is to completely defeat Hamas. He stated that while a temporary ceasefire may happen, Israel will not stop the war. Netanyahu stressed that the operation will continue until Hamas is destroyed.

Israel resumed its major military operations in Gaza on March 18. This came after a ceasefire deal from January 19 broke down. The Israeli government recently approved plans to expand its offensive. According to officials, the military will likely remain in Gaza for a long time. These developments have sparked international criticism and concern.

The planned operation will involve large-scale displacement of Gaza’s population. Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have already been displaced at least once. A senior Israeli security official said the operation includes a “voluntary transfer programme.” This would push Palestinians to leave Gaza for nearby countries.

Israel has supported the idea of moving Gazans to other nations. This idea was first raised by former US President Donald Trump. However, neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan have rejected it. Many Arab nations and international groups also oppose the idea of forced or even voluntary relocation.

Still, Netanyahu said Israel is working to find countries that might accept people from Gaza. He claimed that over half of Gaza’s population might leave if given the option. Israel has already created an administrative system to support this plan. But global opposition makes this effort deeply controversial and uncertain.