Hamas denies Netanyahu’s military pressure role in Edan Alexander’s release

Hamas has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s assertion that military pressure played a role in securing the release of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from Gaza. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Palestinian group clarified that Alexander’s return was the result of serious diplomatic efforts with the US administration and the involvement of mediators, rather than Israeli aggression or military actions.

According to Hamas, Netanyahu’s claims were misleading and that military pressure had no bearing on the release. They accused the Israeli Prime Minister of failing to bring back prisoners through force, stating, “Netanyahu is misleading his people.”

Netanyahu had earlier credited the release to a combination of military pressure and political support from former US President Donald Trump. The Israeli Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Trump’s assistance and confirmed that a negotiating team would head to Qatar to discuss the release of remaining captives.

On the same day, Netanyahu spoke by phone with Alexander, who had been freed a day earlier. Alexander, who had been held in Gaza since the Hamas attack in October 2023, expressed relief but mentioned that he still felt weak. Netanyahu also reiterated Israel’s commitment to taking all necessary measures for the release of the remaining hostages.

Hamas’s statement emphasized that negotiations and a possible prisoner exchange were key to ending the conflict and bringing hostages home. Currently, 57 hostages, including 34 believed to be dead, remain in Gaza. The ceasefire in the region ended on March 18, and Israel has since escalated its military actions.