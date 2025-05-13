Supreme Court delays reserved seats case hearing to may 19 after lawyer seeks more time

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the review petition in the reserved seats case until May 19, after accepting a request from the Sunni Ittehad Council’s lawyer. During the hearing, lawyer Faisal Siddiqi appeared before the court and asked for more time to prepare and submit a detailed response. He cited logistical challenges and recent national developments as reasons for the delay.

Siddiqi told the bench that he had not received a notice for the first hearing of the case. Moreover, by the time the second hearing was scheduled, tensions between Pakistan and India had escalated into open conflict.

Acknowledging the situation, the Supreme Court granted the adjournment, allowing both parties additional time to prepare their arguments. The court emphasized the importance of ensuring due process in a matter of national political significance.

The reserved seats case remains a key legal battle, as it affects representation and balance within the legislative structure. The outcome of the review petition could impact several parties and their standing in parliament.

Now, all eyes will be on the hearing scheduled for May 19, when the Supreme Court is expected to resume proceedings and possibly move toward a final verdict.