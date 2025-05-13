PSL 10: Foreign players, including Warner, confirm arrival for remaining matches

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is set to continue with foreign players, including David Warner from Karachi Kings, confirming their arrival for the remaining matches in Pakistan. This comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the final schedule for the tournament. Following this, players began confirming their participation for the remaining eight matches.

In addition to David Warner, players such as Ben McDermott, James Vince, Sikandar Raza, and Luke Wood are also ready to return for the remaining matches. Other international players like Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Najibullah Zadran have also confirmed their participation. Kushal Mendis from Sri Lanka will join Quetta Gladiators for the remaining games, ensuring a star-studded finish to PSL 10.

This news follows the unfortunate delay of the PSL earlier due to the ongoing Pakistan-India tensions. The PCB had to postpone the tournament indefinitely, sending foreign players back home for their safety. However, with the situation easing, the PCB has now finalized the remaining schedule for PSL 10. The last four games will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the playoff stage, including the final match.

Meanwhile, in India, there is still uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian Cricket Board has reportedly instructed franchisees to retain foreign players, despite ongoing tensions. Australian players, especially, have expressed concern due to the volatile situation. Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc’s wife, Alyssa Healy, described the IPL’s Dharamsala stadium experience as disturbing due to sudden lights going off in the midst of a tense environment.

Should the IPL resume, there is a possibility that some foreign players, including those from Australia, might refuse to return to India for the remaining matches. This situation is evolving rapidly, and cricket fans will be closely watching how it unfolds.