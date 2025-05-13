Gilani urges Russia to help ease Pakistan-India tensions during Moscow visit

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has called on Russia to play an effective role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and India. He made the remarks during a meeting with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, held in Moscow.

During their meeting, both leaders discussed a wide range of issues including bilateral ties, parliamentary diplomacy, peace, trade, economy, and investment. Gilani emphasized that Pakistan has always supported resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, even in the face of provocations from its neighbors.

Gilani highlighted that regional peace remains a priority for Pakistan and urged Russia to use its influence to mediate between Pakistan and India. He added that Pakistan continues to show restraint and prefers negotiations over escalation to maintain stability in South Asia.

Moreover, Gilani praised the positive direction of Pakistan-Russia relations, stating that stronger ties would not only benefit both countries but also contribute to a safer and more stable region. He congratulated the Russian leadership on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and acknowledged their continued engagement.

Valentina Matviyenko appreciated the progress in bilateral relations and noted that ties between the two countries had grown stronger during Gilani’s tenure as Prime Minister and Senate Chairman. Both sides also expressed interest in enhancing cooperation under the parliamentary memorandum of understanding.

In addition, Gilani stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy amid rising geopolitical tensions. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stability, and rule of law in South Asia. He also rejected India’s claims on Kashmir and condemned the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, warning it poses a threat to regional water security. Gilani called for stronger international cooperation against terrorism, emphasizing Pakistan’s sacrifices as a frontline state.