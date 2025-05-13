OGRA slashes LNG prices by over 13%, easing burden on consumers

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the prices of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for May by up to 13.64%. This major price cut comes as a relief to domestic users and industries that depend on imported gas for daily operations. The decrease is part of OGRA’s monthly price review based on global trends.

In its latest notification, OGRA said LNG for the Sui Northern Gas network has become cheaper by $1.69 per MMBTU. For the Sui Southern network, the price dropped by $1.72 per MMBTU. These changes follow a continued drop in international LNG prices and favorable shipping conditions.

The revised prices show that LNG on the Sui Northern system now costs $11.79 per MMBTU. For the Sui Southern system, the new rate is $10.87 per MMBTU. In comparison, April’s rates were $13.48 and $12.59, meaning this month’s cut is among the steepest in recent times.

OGRA reviews LNG prices monthly based on import costs, exchange rates, and global supply patterns. As Pakistan imports most of its LNG through long-term and spot deals, global price drops directly impact local rates. This system helps ensure fairness for both the government and gas users.

The price cut is likely to benefit not just households but also industries such as power generation and textiles. It may also slightly ease inflation by reducing the cost of energy in production. Overall, the decision reflects improved global supply and effective regulatory management at home.