Man arrested under PECA act for anti-state posts during Pakistan-India war

Authorities have arrested a man from Jhelum for allegedly posting false and offensive content against state institutions during the recent Pakistan-India conflict. The suspect, identified as Nazir, has been charged under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

According to Dawn News, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency became active during the conflict, targeting individuals spreading harmful propaganda on social media. During their investigation, Nazir was found running a campaign against military officers and key institutions.

Officials say Nazir posted fake and misleading information online, which was aimed at discrediting national institutions. His arrest is part of a broader crackdown on digital misinformation and anti-state narratives during times of national security.

So far, the Cyber Crime Agency has identified around 500 social media accounts involved in similar activities during the war. These accounts are accused of spreading propaganda and launching personal attacks on state figures, especially within the military.

Authorities have stated that more arrests may follow as they continue to track online activities that threaten public trust and national stability. They urge citizens to act responsibly online and avoid sharing unverified or harmful content.

This development highlights the government’s firm stance on digital security and the protection of state institutions. As the investigation progresses, strict action is expected against anyone found violating the law through online platforms.