Liquid water on Mars? New discovery brings scientists closer than ever

In a major development for space exploration, scientists have found strong signs of liquid water beneath the surface of Mars. According to an international research team led by Chinese scientists, a possible reservoir of liquid water may exist just 5 to 8 kilometers below the planet’s surface—much closer than earlier estimates suggested.

The findings are based on seismic data collected by NASA’s InSight lander, which studied Mars from 2018 to 2022. Instead of moving across the surface like a rover, the lander was designed to “listen” to underground activity, recording more than a thousand marsquakes during its mission. This valuable data helped scientists analyze how seismic waves traveled through different layers of Martian soil and rock.

Researchers discovered a mysterious region beneath Mars’ surface that may contain a layer of liquid water. They estimate this water layer to be about 780 meters thick. If confirmed, it would be the first direct evidence of liquid water under Mars’ upper crust and could reshape our understanding of the planet’s geology and potential habitability.

The study, published in the journal National Science Review, highlights that the presence of such water could offer insights into Mars’ evolution and its potential to support life. The discovery suggests that conditions below the surface may be more favorable for microbial life than previously thought.

However, scientists admit that accessing this water is not yet possible with current drilling technology. The depth remains a major challenge, and future Mars missions will require advanced instruments to explore it further. For now, this discovery brings hope and excitement to the ongoing search for life and habitable environments beyond Earth.