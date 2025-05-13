Apple iOS 19 to boost iPhone battery life with smart AI technology

Apple is gearing up to launch a major update in iOS 19 that will use artificial intelligence to improve iPhone battery performance. This new feature will monitor how users interact with their devices and adjust power usage accordingly. The goal is to help iPhones last longer throughout the day without needing to charge as often.

According to sources, the smart battery system is part of the larger Apple Intelligence platform, which aims to bring AI deeper into the iOS experience. The update will also include a helpful lock-screen indicator that shows estimated charging time, giving users a better idea of when their device will be ready.

Interestingly, the upcoming iPhone 17, expected to have a thinner design and smaller battery, is one of the key reasons behind this innovation. Apple is using AI to make up for the reduced battery size by managing energy more efficiently. By learning user habits, the system can predict which apps or features will be used and adjust settings in real-time.

Moreover, Apple plans to introduce a new internal user interface, nicknamed “Solarium,” alongside this update. There will also be improved connection between iPads and Macs, offering a smoother experience across Apple devices. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to stay ahead in the competitive AI tech race.

The update is expected to be officially announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9. Users with devices compatible with iOS 19 will be able to download the update starting this September. Apple has not released an official comment yet, but insiders say the company is fully focused on bringing smarter and more helpful features to its users.

In addition to iOS 19, Apple is also working on an AI-powered Health app called “Mulberry,” although it won’t be ready until 2026. While some AI features like the next-generation Siri are still delayed, Apple is clearly pushing forward with plans to make AI a core part of its future.