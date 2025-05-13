Kashmir’s future: Chaudhry Shujaat calls for US focus on regional stability

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has strongly urged the United States to prioritize the Kashmir issue in its foreign policy in order to lay the foundation for lasting peace in South Asia. In his statement, Shujaat emphasized that the international community must not ignore long-standing disputes like Kashmir, much like it has not neglected global issues such as Israel-Palestine. He argued that if the world truly seeks peace and stability, it cannot afford to overlook the critical issue of Kashmir.

Shujaat also commended the U.S. President’s recent efforts to engage in the India-Pakistan ceasefire process, which he called a step in the right direction. He expressed optimism that the U.S. would approach the Kashmir issue with the same level of seriousness and commitment, taking practical and priority-based actions toward achieving a sustainable resolution.

He further stated that as the international community is actively involved in addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Palestine situation, Kashmir—another crucial conflict in the region—should not be relegated to the background. According to Shujaat, the long-standing issue demands urgent and focused attention.

The former Prime Minister called on global powers, especially the United States, to rise above regional and political interests and adopt a fair and justice-driven approach to policy. He urged them to ensure that South Asia’s peace is based on equitable solutions, particularly in relation to Kashmir, which he views as the key to regional stability and harmony.