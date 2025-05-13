Punjab University issues new dates for postponed exams after tensions ease

LAHORE – Punjab University has released a revised examination schedule for all papers that were postponed due to the recent Pakistan-India tensions. The university confirmed that while dates have changed, exam venues and timings will remain the same.

According to an official notification issued on Monday, the Associate Degree exams in Arts, Science, and Commerce—originally set for May 9 and 10—will now be held on May 14 and 15. Special Category exams will also follow the same rescheduled timeline.

Additionally, the written exams for the BBA (Hons) program will now take place on May 15 and 16. The practical exams for BFA students in Graphic Design and Textile Design have also been shifted to May 19 and 20, respectively.

This update comes as normalcy returns across Punjab following last week’s security crisis. All public and private educational institutions reopened on May 12 after being closed temporarily due to cross-border military activity.

Earlier, Indian missile and drone strikes on Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prompted the provincial government to shut down schools and colleges on May 7. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed the reopening in a statement, saying that with security conditions improving, all institutions would resume operations as scheduled. Examinations under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) were also affected and will now be rescheduled soon.