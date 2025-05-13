Pakistan’s oil and gas output decline continues: A 14% drop in oil and 8% in gas

Pakistan’s oil and gas production fell sharply in April. Oil output dropped by 14% year-on-year to 58,890 barrels per day. Gas production also fell by 8%, averaging 2,717 million cubic feet per day. The government released these figures in its latest report.

This decline is not new. In the first 10 months of the fiscal year, oil production dropped by 11% and gas by 7% compared to last year. The main reason is forced cuts in production at key oil and gas fields. These cuts are due to low gas demand across the country.

Experts say one reason for the lower local gas demand is the supply of imported LNG. Pakistan buys regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) from Qatar under long-term deals. This reduces the need for locally produced gas.

However, the summer may change things. As electricity use rises, gas demand could increase too. This might boost local gas production in the coming months.

Pakistan’s energy production has been falling for years. Oil production hit a peak in 2014, and gas in 2008. Since then, major fields like Nashpa, TAL, Adhi, and Chanda have seen less output. On top of that, fewer wells are being drilled. This year, Pakistan drilled fewer exploration and development wells than planned.