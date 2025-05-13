Govt of Pakistan launches fruit tree project along highways



The federal government has launched a unique initiative to plant fruit trees along Pakistan’s highways and motorways. This project not only aims to increase green cover but also seeks to attract private investment and support the country’s climate change goals. The land alongside major roads will now serve a dual purpose—beautification and commercial fruit production.

In a recent high-level meeting, Climate Change Minister Dr. Musadik Malik and Communications Minister Aleem Khan finalized the project’s plan. Under the program, private companies can lease the land for three years and grow fruits suited to local weather.

These orchards are expected to provide both environmental and economic benefits. The project is part of a broader push to link climate policy with economic development.

Dr. Malik said that this public-private model will help Pakistan meet its environmental commitments. He noted the effort could reduce carbon emissions, increase job opportunities, and turn road corridors into climate-smart income zones. “This project blends sustainability with opportunity,” he said.

To encourage investment, the Ministry of Climate Change will offer technical support. This includes helping with crop planning, irrigation advice, and support in accessing carbon credit markets. This will make the orchards not just green but also profitable.

The initiative is aligned with Pakistan’s long-term climate resilience strategy. Officials hope the project will become a model for other eco-friendly commercial ventures. If successful, it could inspire similar efforts in urban and rural areas alike.