President Zardari warns India: nation united, ready to respond to any aggression

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned India’s unprovoked aggression and said the entire Pakistani nation stands united and ready to respond to any threat. He emphasized that Indian hostility had only strengthened the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan.

In his statement, the president paid tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives while defending the country’s sovereignty. He said the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and Air Force personnel would never be forgotten. “We salute our brave sons who gave their lives to protect Pakistan,” he stated.

President Zardari highlighted that Operation Bunyanum Marsoos proved Pakistan’s ability to crush the enemy’s arrogance. He said the armed forces had not only defended the country’s borders but also maintained its dignity and integrity. “Our forces responded with strength and courage, and they will continue to do so,” he added.

Furthermore, the president expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, including children and women, in the Indian attacks. He described the violence as a tragic reminder of the enemy’s disregard for civilian lives. “We deeply mourn these losses and stand by the affected families,” he said.

Offering prayers and condolences, President Zardari assured that the state would support the families of martyrs and victims. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. “Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, but any attack on our sovereignty will be met with a strong response,” he concluded.