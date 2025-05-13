Election to fill vacant senate seat from Punjab scheduled for may 29



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that the election for the vacant Senate seat from Punjab will be held on May 29, 2025. This seat became vacant after the death of Senator Professor Sajid Mir on May 3, 2025, at the age of 86. Mir, a prominent religious and political leader, passed away due to a heart attack. He was the head of the Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan and had represented the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate.

Nomination papers for the election will be accepted on May 14 and 15, and the names of candidates will be published by May 16. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 17, while any appeals against the nominations can be filed by May 20.

These appeals will be disposed of by May 22. A final list of candidates will be released on May 23, and candidates can withdraw their nominations by May 24. The polling will take place at the Punjab Assembly chambers on May 29, with voting hours from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Professor Sajid Mir was a long-time senator, having been elected five times to the Senate, with his most recent term beginning in 2021. He had previously served from 2009 to 2015. His death has led to the need for this election, which will fill the vacant seat.

Earlier, on May 6, a by-election for a vacant Senate seat from Sindh was held. Syed Waqar Mehdi of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won the seat after securing 111 votes, defeating MQM-P’s Nighat Mirza, who received 36 votes. The by-election followed the passing of PPP Senator Taj Haider on April 8.