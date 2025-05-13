‘No hostile design can erode determination of armed forces’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Monday to inquire after the well-being of soldiers and innocent civilians wounded during Marka-e-Haq / Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the military’s media wing shared.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the visit, the COAS individually met the injured personnel, lauded their exceptional bravery and steadfast devotion to duty, and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Armed Forces to their continued care, rehabilitation, and welfare.

“Our civilians’ & soldiers’ valour and sacrifice form the cornerstone of Pakistan’s security. The entire nation stands in resolute solidarity with every member of its Armed Forces,” the COAS stated. The army chief underscored that no hostile design can erode the determination of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

He noted that the resolute and unified response exhibited during Marka-e-Haq / Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, in concert with the steadfast support of the Pakistani people, constitutes a defining chapter in the country’s military history.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army has announced the successful completion of ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’, a retaliatory military venture launched in response to Indian aggression.

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the Pakistan Armed Forces conducted ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’ on May 10 as part of the military conflict Marka-e-Haq in response to Indian military’s dastardly attacks that began on the night of May 6 and 7, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives, including women, children, and the elderly.

Separately, Pakistan’s Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Major General Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai held the first round of talks via hotline after the recent ceasefire between the two countries in the wake of a military conflict.

Saturday’s ceasefire, announced by US President Donald Trump, followed four days of intense exchanges of fire as the nuclear-armed neighbours targeted each other’s military installations with missiles and drones.

Confirming the talks to the media, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the next round would take place in the next 48 hours. A ceasefire till then, he said, was “quite standard”.

State media outlets Radio Pakistan and PTV News confirmed the talks as well.

Reuters also reported that the Indian army confirmed that the DGMOs spoke by phone.

“Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed,” the Indian army said.

“It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas,” it added.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours began following the April 22 attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. India, without investigation or evidence, implied “cross-border linkages” of the attac­kers.

Pakistan firmly rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe. Following the allegations, India launched a series of strikes on Pakistan on the night of May 6 and 7, resulting in civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Youm-e-Marka-i-Haq will be observed every year on May 10 on the “magnificent success” of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, APP reported.

He said Youm-i-Marka-i-Haq will be observed every year across the country with fervour and passion of national solidarity.

He said, “The professional capabilities of our brave forces kept our head high with pride.”

Friday, May 16, 2025, will be observed as a day to pay tribute to the armed forces for achieving magnificent success on the defence front and to bow before God in gratitude, he added.

He said that special prayers will be offered on Friday in continuation of Youm-i-Tashakur and for the progress of the country and the nation.