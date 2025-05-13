NA lauds defenders of Pakistan’s territorial integrity

The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution praising the armed forces of Pakistan for their outstanding professionalism, alertness, and bravery in defending the country’s sovereignty.

The resolution, moved by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar in the House.

The resolution commends armed forces of Pakistan for their exemplary professionalism, vigilance and courage in defending the sovereignty of Pakistan in response to unprovoked Indian aggression with exceptional restraint and responsibility, and through a measured and befitting response.

It said that the nation bows its head in humility before the Almighty for granting the Pakistani nation the dignity and honour in defending the motherland’s territorial integrity against naked Indian aggression.

It congratulated the entire nation, which rose above all differences and stood united behind its leadership across the political spectrum with one voice – Pakistan.

Rich tribute was paid to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland, solemnly acknowledging their supreme sacrifice as a symbol of national pride, resilience, and unity.

The resolution also expressed sincere gratitude to friendly countries for their support to Pakistan at this critical juncture.

Reiterating its pledge to regional and global peace with dignity and honour, the House emphasized that democracies are committed to dialogue, not conflict.

It underscored that a secure neighbourhood and long-term stability in South Asia could only be achieved through sincere and structured negotiations.

The resolution urged authorities to actively engage the international community to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

It further stressed the importance of ensuring the full implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty and affirmed that safeguarding Pakistan’s water rights is a critical component of national security.

The House reaffirmed that it would continue to play its constitutional role in protecting national interests and promoting peace, unity, and security for the people of Pakistan.

Moreover, the National Assembly on Monday passed The National Commission for Minority Rights Bill, 2025 with a majority vote, paving the way for the formation of a dedicated body to safeguard minority rights.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the bill in the House.

According to the legislation, the commission will be established by the prime minister and will comprise 13 members.

Each province will nominate two minority members – one woman and one representative from the largest minority community in that province.

Additionally, there will be one minority representative from Islamabad, along with one Grade-21 officer each from the Ministries of Human Rights, Law and Justice, Interfaith Harmony, and Interior.

The chairperson and all members will serve a three-year term.

Also, the National Assembly on Monday passed the Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a majority vote.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced the bill, said that the amendments aim to improve the performance of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

The revised law seeks to strengthen regulatory structures, attract greater investment, and promote innovation within the country’s special technology zones.

These zones are designed to boost Pakistan’s tech sector by creating a supportive environment for both local and international companies, contributing to the country’s long-term economic transformation.

Seven reports from various parliamentary committees were also presented. Additionally, five new bills were referred to the relevant committees for further review.

Meanwhile, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik laid the Off the Grid (Captive Power Plants) Levy Ordinance, 2025 (No. I of 2025) before the National Assembly, in compliance with clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.