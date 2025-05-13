Azma Bokhari visits Daily Times, 365 News, commends editorial policy

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari visited the head office of Daily Times and 365 News in Lahore on Monday.

During the visit, the minister took a round of different departments and commended the editorial policy of the English daily.

On her arrival, she was welcomed by Chief Operation Officer (COO) Mudassar Iqbal, Vice President and Senior Anchorperson Muneeb Farooq and Executive Director News and Current Affairs Muhammad Usman.

The minister appreciated the coverage of India-Pakistan standoff by Daily Times and expressed best wishes for the staff.

Azma Bokhari had said that she considers the protection of media workers’ rights and being their voice as her responsibility and mission. She said that under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, the Punjab government has taken historic steps over the past year for the welfare of journalists and continues to undertake every possible effort for the betterment of the journalistic community.

The Information Minister said that providing accurate and authentic information to the public is the true responsibility of a journalist. “Journalists who engage in fact-based reporting are always the standard-bearers of truth, and the awards they receive are a true acknowledgement of their hard work and professional abilities.”

Following special directives from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, concrete and historic steps are being taken to resolve journalists’ issues, ensure their protection, and provide them with the necessary facilities, the minister had said.