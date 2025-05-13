India has only paused military action against Pakistan: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India “only paused” its military action against Pakistan, in his first speech to the nation since a ceasefire following a fierce military confrontation last week that threatened a fifth all-out war between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Speaking on Wednesday, the ultranationalist Hindu leader said India would “retaliate on its own terms” if there is any future attack on the country.

Turning to the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, Modi said, “Terror and trade cannot go together, water and blood cannot flow together.”

On Monday, United States President Donald Trump claimed that by helping to broker the ceasefire, his administration had prevented “a nuclear conflict”.