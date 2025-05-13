APTMA welcomes Trump’s trade pledge with Pakistan, expects tariff easing

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s intent to “increase trade, substantially,” with Pakistan.

In a statement released on Monday, APTMA said it expects the US to reduce existing and proposed tariffs on Pakistan’s exports, after Islamabad’s steps to increase cotton imports from Washington. APTMA stated that it welcomes and appreciates Trump’s positive message of goodwill toward Pakistan, emphasising peace, diplomacy, and regional stability.

“We note President Donald J. Trump’s intent to ‘increase trade, substantially,’ with Pakistan as an encouraging signal for the future of U.S.-Pakistan economic engagement, especially in the textile sector, which serves as the backbone of Pakistan’s export economy and provides livelihoods to millions.

“His statement is a timely recognition of the crucial role trade can play in this regard,” read the statement.

The remarks come after the US President in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, in which he announced plans to “increase trade, substantially, with both of these great nations” and expressed willingness to mediate on the long-standing Occupied Kashmir issue.

APTMA noted that the US remains Pakistan’s largest export destination, with textiles accounting for nearly 80% of total exports to the American market.

It said that Pakistan’s textile industry encompasses the entire value chain and has long produced and exported a comprehensive range of textile products. Additionally, Pakistan is the second-largest importer of US cotton and has taken proactive steps to increase cotton imports in response to concerns over the trade imbalance. “In line with these increased imports, we expect the US to reduce existing and proposed tariffs on Pakistan’s exports, thereby enhancing market access and unlocking greater trade opportunities.”

APTMA added that it also supports international efforts, particularly those led by the US, aimed at fostering lasting peace in South Asia, including the resolution of long-standing disputes through dialogue and mutual understanding.

“We recognise that economic cooperation and regional stability are deeply interconnected and remain committed to promoting peace through trade-led engagement. Building on this momentum, we look forward to strengthening a resilient and mutually beneficial US-Pakistan trade partnership, grounded in respect, national sovereignty, and shared economic goals,” it said.