Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid to coach Brazil

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will leave the Spanish club at the end of the season to become the new national team coach of Brazil.

The 65-year-old Italian will officially take charge of Brazil on 26 May following the conclusion of the La Liga season. He leaves the Santiago Bernabeu as one of the club’s most successful managers. Ancelotti won 15 trophies across two spells as Real manager and last season led Los Blancos to a Champions League and La Liga double.

However, his exit from Real comes after Sunday’s El Clasico defeat left Real seven points behind leaders Barcelona with three games remaining.

Barring a spectacular collapse from Barcelona, that result all but confirmed that Real will end the season without a trophy for the first time in four years.

A statement from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said Ancelotti was a “legend of the game” and acknowledged the significance of a foreign coach taking charge of the team.

“This landmark moment sees the coming together of two icons – the only five-time Fifa World Cup champions, and a coach with an unmatched record across Europe’s elite competitions,” the CBF said.

“The CBF warmly welcomes Mr Ancelotti and looks forward to a new era of success under his leadership.” In their statement, the CBF also thanked Real president Florentino Perez for “facilitating the coach’s release during his contract term”.

Ancelotti’s current deal with Real was set to expire in June 2026.