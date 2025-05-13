Shahid Afridi holds rally to show solidarity with Armed Forces

Shahid Afridi has praised the armed forces and said the people of Pakistan are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their military.

He was speaking at a rally taken out in Karachi to pay gratitude to Allah Almighty, Who granted Pakistan victory against India.

He emphasised that the rally was a peaceful show of solidarity and not a celebration of war, reiterating that Pakistan remains committed to peace.

Afridi said that New Delhi’s aggressive policies had backfired, exposing the cost of provoking Pakistan.

He criticised Indian media for spreading misinformation and inciting false nationalism.

He said Prime Minister Modi’s war hysteria isolated India globally, adding Indian forces targeted civilians, including children and worship place inside Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has long been a victim of terrorism and lost hundreds of lives in fight against extremism.

Afridi said Pakistan armed forces had proven their strength and resilience in Bunyan-un-Marsoos Operation against India.