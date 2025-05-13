Nadia Hussain trolled for massive ‘facelift’

Model and actress Nadia Hussain has once again found herself at the center of public attention for her noticeably altered appearance in drama ‘Judwa’.

Her visibly transformed facial features have become the focus of widespread online discussion and criticism. Social media users were quick to comment on what they described as an overuse of makeup and possible cosmetic enhancements, including Botox and fillers.

One user on X remarked, “Oh God, what happened to Nadia Hussain. The fillers and Botox have ruined her face.”

Another wrote, “She wears so much makeup, it’s hard to tell what her real face even looks like.”

This is not the first time Nadia Hussain has faced scrutiny over her appearance. Known for her bold presence in the fashion and beauty industry, as well as her outspoken views, she has previously defended cosmetic procedures as a matter of personal choice.

However, the latest wave of criticism suggests that even some longtime fans feel the changes have gone too far. “She never needed this much surgery. Her natural face was beautiful-and more expressive,” one fan commented.