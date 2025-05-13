Battle Against Extremism

Pakistan continues to navigate the treacherous currents of extremism, a challenge that gnaws at its social cohesion and hinders its progress. The vision of a moderate, democratic nation, though foundational, often clashes with the grim reality of sectarian violence, militant attacks, and pervasive intolerance weaponised in the name of faith. While external adversaries may seek to exploit divisions, the roots of this malaise also run deep within, fed by socio-economic despair, inconsistent state policies, and the manipulation of religious sentiment for political ends.

Despite periods of decline following major security operations, Pakistan witnessed a resurgence in militant violence, particularly after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. The Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) recorded a significant spike in terrorist attacks in recent years, with hundreds of lives, predominantly security personnel, lost annually. Groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and IS-Khorasan remain potent threats. Simultaneously, sectarian fault lines continue to claim victims, particularly among the Shia Hazara community, who face targeted attacks with alarming regularity. The misuse of blasphemy laws remains a critical issue, often leading to vigilante violence and extrajudicial killings, as tragically witnessed in Sialkot with the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager in 2021 and the attacks on Christian communities in Jaranwala in 2023. Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) reports consistently highlight the vulnerability of religious minorities.

Recognising the need for an ideological counter-offensive, the state facilitated the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ declaration in 2018. This initiative, involving over 1,800 religious scholars issuing a fatwa against terrorism, suicide bombings, and armed insurrection, was a commendable step. It affirmed the state’s monopoly on violence and emphasised the protection of non-Muslims, aiming to reclaim the narrative from extremists. It represented a consensus, at least on paper, that extremist interpretations were incompatible with Islamic teachings.

Paigham-e-Pakistan represented a consensus, at least on paper, that extremist interpretations were incompatible with Islamic teachings.

However, the translation of this decree into tangible, nationwide change remains incomplete. While Paigham-e-Pakistan provided a doctrinal tool, its impact has been limited by inconsistent implementation and the persistence of underlying issues. The National Action Plan (NAP), formulated after the 2014 APS Peshawar massacre, included crucial points on countering hate speech, choking terror financing, and regulating madrassas. Yet, progress on many fronts, particularly madrassa reform and curbing hate speech (despite laws like the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, PECA, having relevant sections), has been slow and uneven, often hampered by political considerations and lack of sustained will.

The challenge lies in the deep-seated nature of the problem. Extremist ideology finds fertile ground where the state’s writ is weak, where rule of law is applied selectively, and where economic hardship breeds resentment. Impunity for those inciting or perpetrating violence – whether militant attacks or mob justice under the guise of religious outrage – emboldens extremist elements and erodes public trust. Furthermore, the education system often fails to equip young minds with the critical thinking skills necessary to resist radical propaganda disseminated online and offline.

Moving forward requires a multi-pronged strategy that goes far beyond issuing fatwas. It necessitates unwavering political will to enforce existing laws against hate speech and violence, regardless of the perpetrator’s affiliations. Madrassa reforms need genuine commitment, focusing on curriculum oversight and integration, not just registration. Crucially, the state must ensure swift and impartial justice, dismantling the culture of impunity. Addressing socio-economic disparities, particularly in marginalised regions often exploited by extremist recruiters, is vital. Strengthening democratic institutions and promoting a culture of tolerance and critical inquiry through education and responsible media are indispensable elements. Pakistan’s fight is not merely against militant groups; it is an ongoing struggle for the soul of the nation, demanding consistent, systemic reforms that align state action with constitutional guarantees of security and equality for all citizens.

The writer is a freelance columnist.