Sindh goverment to solarize Cadet College Pitaro

During a meeting of the Finance Sub-Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Sindh Energy Development and Planning Minister Syed Nisar Hussain Shah and attended by Interior, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar, a detailed review was conducted of the financial challenges faced by various Sindh institutions, proposals for solutions were also presented. Minister Nisar Shah stated that solarization of Cadet College Pitaro will be carried out at a cost of Rs.25 crore to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for the students’ education and training, providing them with a peaceful learning environment.

During the meeting, Provincial Ministers Nasir Shah and Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar also approved Rs.885 million for the KWSSIP PhaseII project, based on the committee’s recommendation. Provincial ministers emphasized that, in accordance with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision and the directives of the Chief Minister of Sindh, the cabinet’s sub-committee on finance has been established to expedite the completion of projects and provide relief to the public, while resolving obstacles faced by these projects. The committee makes decisions swiftly after thorough review and with the consensus of all members, provided that all legal requirements are met.

Nasir Shah and Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar further stated that the meeting also approved funds for the Malir Water Supply Scheme and ongoing US AID programs, aiming for their timely completion.

Separately, Sindh’s Minister for Energy and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, stated that the entire nation is proud of and has full confidence in its dignified armed forces. The Pakistan Armed Forces have raised the nation’s head high by giving a strong and befitting response to the enemy’s cowardly aggression. He expressed these views while speaking at a Thanksgiving Ceremony organized by the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company on the success of Operation “Bunyan Mursas”.

The ceremony was attended by Sindh’s Interior Minister Zia Lanjar, Energy Secretary Mushtaq Soomro, STDC CEO Saleem Shaikh, Senior GM Technical Tariq Saeed, Chief Financial Officer Sajjad Junejo, and officials and employees of the Energy Department. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held on this occasion.

Nasir Hussain Shah paid tribute to the commanders and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy for the success of Operation Bunyan Mursas, saying that we salute the Pakistan Armed Forces, who have earned global recognition.