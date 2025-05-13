CM reviews ADP proposals

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s House to review proposals for the upcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP) as part of the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman of the P&D board Najam Ahmed Shah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Agha Wasif, Finance Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Planning Secretary Zubair Channa, and other officials.

Murad Shah announced that the new ADP will include several development schemes focusing on water supply, drainage, solar energy, and both industrial and agricultural development. He emphasised that the reconstruction of schools damaged by floods will be a top priority in the upcoming development plan.

The CM instructed the Planning and Development Department to carefully plan all ongoing and proposed schemes, prioritising those that are ready for completion while ensuring thorough evaluations of all new proposals before approval.

Highlighting the scale of this year’s development program, the Chief Minister mentioned, “This year, (2024-25) the Annual Development Programme was worth Rs493 billion, with Rs55 billion specifically allocated under the District ADP.”

Murad Shah added that there were 4,644 development schemes in progress during the current fiscal year, and it is expected that 1,812 of these schemes will be completed by the end of June 2025.

“Departments must remain focused on ensuring the timely completion of these ongoing schemes,” he said, directing the P&D Department to allocate its resources and planning accordingly.

The meeting concluded with a consensus to conduct a detailed review of all proposed new schemes to ensure their relevance, feasibility, and impact before their inclusion in the 2025-26 budget.

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lauded the vital role of nurses in the healthcare system, calling them the `backbone of our health services’ and saluting their dedication, compassion, and professionalism.

The Chief Minister said the contributions of nurses are unforgettable and universally acknowledged, and it is the collective responsibility of society to honour and respect them. “Their spirit of service and professional competence is truly admirable,” he added.

Murad Shah reiterated the Sindh government’s firm commitment to the development of the nursing sector. “We are actively working to enhance nursing education, training, and welfare facilities across the province,” he said.

Highlighting his government’s initiatives, Shah noted that under the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the number of nursing colleges has increased, along with significant improvements in the quality of education.

New opportunities have been created for students aspiring to join the nursing profession. Salaries and financial benefits for nurses have been substantially raised. Nurses are being trained in accordance with modern medical standards. Steps have been taken to promote research in nursing and to strengthen policy and institutional frameworks. Continuous collaboration is ongoing with institutions to safeguard nurses’ rights and interests.

“The welfare of nurses and the improvement of public health remain key priorities of the Sindh government,” Shah stated, adding that Sindh’s nurses have always served with responsibility and courage, especially during crises.

The CM stressed the need to further highlight the importance of the nursing profession in society and pledged that reforms and improvements in the sector would continue under his government.