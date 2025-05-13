First Lady distributes home ownership certificates among flood-hit people

First Lady and MNA Aseefa Bhutto along with Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Monday reviewed work on houses being constructed under the Sindh Peoples Housing for flood-hit people in Shaheed Benazirabad district. During the visit, the First Lady distributed ownership certificated among women beneficiaries of the scheme. While interacting with women beneficiaries, Aseefa Bhutto said that she had distributed the certificates on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, thus fulfilling the promise of her grandfather Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.