Public complaints being resolved on priority basis: Ombudsman

Public complaints against government institutions are being redressed under the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh. The complaints of Sobia, a resident of Kandhkot, Hasher Ali, a resident of Karachi, and Ghulam Sarwar, a resident of Khairpur, registered in the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh office have been resolved. Sobia, a resident of Kandhkot, had taken the position in the petition that Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur had failed her in the mark sheet of B.Sc. Part-l despite her passing in its gazette and had also declared her as failed in the mark sheet of B.Sc. Part-ll despite the correction by the concerned officer and refused to issue a pass certificate.

The Sindh Provincial Ombudsman sought a response from the Controller of Examinations Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai University on the petitioner’s complaint, after which the student’s revised mark sheet of B.Sc Part-1 and Part-2 pass certificate were issued. The affected student expressed her gratitude to the Sindh Provincial Ombudsman in writing for resolving the matter. On the other hand, Hashir Ali, a resident of Karachi, had submitted his complaint to the Sindh Provincial Ombudsman’s office against the Board of Secondary Education Karachi’s erroneous failure in the mark sheet of the ninth grade and the failure to correct the mark sheet despite the fact that 65 marks were proved in the scrutiny, which was corrected after the intervention of the Sindh Provincial Ombudsman.

Similarly, the complaint filed by Ghulam Sarwar, a resident of Faizganj Khairpur, against the non-payment of dues of Rs. 1.8million by the Town Committee Pacca Chang, Faizganj was also resolved after the intervention of the Sindh Provincial Ombudsman’s office. The complainant Ghulam Sarwar thanked the Sindh Provincial Ombudsman for recovering the dues.