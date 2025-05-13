Three killed as speeding dumper collides with car in Karachi

A man and his son were among three killed when a dumper truck collided with their vehicle on Sunday evening on the Main Northern Bypass in Karachi.

In recent months, Karachi witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers, which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.

Surjani Town Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammed Ali Shah told the media that three persons were traveling in a car when a “speeding” dumper struck them on the Northern Bypass near Hamdard University.

“The police rushed to the scene after receiving information of the accident. Police found the car crushed beneath the dumper while the three occupants were found dead on the spot,” he added.

He continued that the driver managed to escape from the scene before police reached there.

“However, the suspect Gul Baig was subsequently arrested.”

The deceased were identified as Suleman, 60, his son Usama, 35, and Faraz Sikander, 40. The bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

In recent months, Karachi has witnessed widespread protests by residents, political parties and civil rights campaigners over the alarming increase in fatal incidents involving heavy vehicles mainly dumper trucks.

The provincial government has made efforts to control the menace of accidents in Karachi, including a ban on daytime movement of heavy vehicles, and imposing fines on reckless driving.

On April 18, the city administration extended the complete ban imposed on heavy vehicles in the city during daytime for another two months.

The ban on the movement of heavy vehicles was initially imposed for two months on Feb 14 in the wake of traffic accidents. While allowing heavy vehicles to operate in the city from 10pm to 6am, the city administration authorised the district and traffic police to register cases against the violators of the ban.