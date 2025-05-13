SACM displeased with performance of PHE

A meeting of the department was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the CM Sindh for Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Mohammad Saleem Baloch in which Secretary Syed Ijaz Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Mohammad Bakhsh Jarwar, DGs, Chief Engineers and other officers participated.

A detailed discussion was held in the meeting on ADP schemes, overall performance of the department and minutes of the previous meeting. Special Assistant Mohammad Saleem Baloch expressed displeasure with the overall performance of the department and expressed regret that the decisions taken in the previous meeting have not been implemented yet.

He directed the officers to take all necessary steps to meet the shortage of manpower and to deal with the issue of promotions and new recruitments of employees immediately. Mohammad Saleem Baloch also ordered to take departmental action against companies that have not been performing on various projects for years and to complete incomplete schemes immediately.

He said that the completed schemes would be inaugurated soon while also directing to ensure the current status of RO plants and immediate rehabilitation measures and to install solar systems to keep ROs operational in load shedding affected areas.

He warned that negligence in any scheme and project related to public interest would not be tolerated.