IHC bans parcel delivery services in educational institutions to curb narcotics use

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered a ban on direct parcel delivery services to students in educational institutions in the federal capital as part of efforts to combat the growing issue of drug use among students.

The directive came during the hearing of a petition calling for the inclusion of drug awareness courses in school and college curricula.

A government lawyer informed the court that the Ministry of Education has already incorporated anti-drug education into the upcoming academic syllabus.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, who presided over the hearing, voiced serious concern over the widespread availability of narcotics in educational institutions. “Drug use among students has reached alarming levels,” he remarked.

The court imposed a strict ban on courier and delivery personnel entering school and college campuses, citing reports that students often receive drugs disguised as food deliveries.

“How are delivery riders even entering these institutions?” Justice Minhas questioned. “Students order pizza, and along with it, they receive narcotics. All courier delivery boys must be barred from entering campus premises.”

The judge also instructed authorities to halt all direct deliveries to students and ordered strict enforcement. “Any school or college that fails to implement this directive will face legal action,” he warned.

Additionally, the court demanded a report from the Cabinet Secretary on whether the National Anti-Narcotics Council has been formally established.

The hearing was adjourned until May 28.