25-year plantation plan along motorways discussed in joint meeting

A major national initiative is being launched to plant fruit-bearing trees and undertake large scale afforestation along with Motorways across the country.

A comprehensive 25-year plan is being developed with involvement of government departments proposing to lease land to the private sector for this purpose.

Immediate steps will be taken to make this proposal feasible and actionable which will be a milestone for green future of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan while chairing a special meeting alongside Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik emphasized that making the environment greener and more pleasant is not only a social responsibility but also a moral and religious obligation, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He stressed the need for integrated planning to plant trees not only along Motorways from Karachi to Quetta but also on National Highways in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. He called upon agricultural experts and farmers to actively participate in this noble cause and national drive.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik directed the preparation of concrete proposals within the next three days and agreed to the implementation of the plan in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assured full support from his Ministry in terms of data sharing, land identification and other necessary aspects. He emphasized that improving the environment and enhancing the travel experience on Motorways is a top priority and fruit trees should be planted according to the agricultural suitability of each region. He further stated that expanding green areas along the Motorways would have a positive impact and this project would play a significant role in ensuring an eco-friendly future.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the National Highway Authority, Inspector General of Motorway Police, and senior officials from the Ministry of Climate Change, who contributed various suggestions for the project.