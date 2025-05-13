Flight disruptions continue in Lahore

Despite the reopening of Pakistan’s airspace following a ceasefire agreement with India, domestic and international flight operations remained disrupted on Monday at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA), Lahore.

Among the affected carriers, Saudi Airlines cancelled multiple flights on the Lahore-Jeddah route, including flights SV733, SV737, SV739, and SV3735. Jazeera Airways suspended its Kuwait-Lahore flights J9 501 and J9 502, while SriLankan Airlines halted operations of flights UL153 and UL154 between Colombo and Lahore.

Airport officials urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for the most up-to-date information regarding schedules and re-bookings.

In contrast, operations at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport have returned to normal.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced on Saturday that the country’s airspace has been fully reopened for all categories of flights. The decision follows a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India after several days of military escalation.

The announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump said that both countries had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” following four days of cross-border strikes targeting military installations.