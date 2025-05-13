Summer vacation in Punjab schools proposed from June 1 to Aug 9

Punjab Secretary Schools Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo on Monday said that summer vacations in government and private schools would be observed from June 1 to August 9, 2025. “If temperatures increase unusually, vacation could begin a week earlier,” Wattoo said. “This step prioritizes the health of students, teachers and parents, as intense heat can severely impact educational activities,” he added. He said the Schools Education Department has finalized the programme for summer vacations. Experts have warned that rising temperatures are affecting multiple sectors including education, health, and the economy, with each passing year witnessing more intense heatwaves. The PDMA has called for improved classroom ventilation, functioning fans and cooling systems, and the establishment of first-aid counters staffed with heatwave-trained personnel.