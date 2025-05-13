Flood risk mapping survey launched from DG Khan

Acting on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government has launched a comprehensive flood risk management and mapping survey, starting from the Dera Ghazi Khan division.

Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, inaugurated the survey during a ceremony held at the DG Khan Arts Council. The event was attended by Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, DPO Syed Ali, Dr Urooj Saeed from the Urban Unit, and other senior officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Khawaja Salman Rafique said the survey would be carried out in two phases, each lasting nine months. In the first phase, rivers in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur will be surveyed, followed by mapping of rivers in the remaining districts of Punjab. The task of completing the survey in DG Khan division has been set for two months.

He said trained enumerators would conduct a door-to-door survey using satellite imaging and other modern technology. The data gathered would form the basis for improved disaster preparedness, especially in low-lying areas vulnerable to flooding. The minister added that the information would help identify vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and the disabled, and inform the planning of relief camps and rescue operations.

He said all relevant departments, including divisional and district administrations, should fully support the survey teams. Details such as contact numbers and other information of mosque imams, lambardars and local residents will be collected in rural areas. Property information linked with the Punjab Land Records Authority (PELRA) will also be updated daily.

The collected data, he said, would feed into an AI-based early warning system, helping authorities take timely decisions on the construction and reinforcement of protective embankments, monitoring river erosion, and preparing evacuation plans.

The health minister also distributed contract certificates among enumerators who will carry out the field work.

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry termed DG Khan a highly sensitive division in terms of river and stream flooding. He said the Indus River, along with several hill torrents, posed a constant flood threat to the region. He added that CM Maryam’s initiative would help lay the groundwork for an integrated disaster management strategy.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said the survey was being jointly carried out by PDMA Punjab and the Urban Unit. He said flood trends of the past 20 years would be analysed using real-time data collected via a mobile app and satellite imagery. Nineteen critical locations and 13 rivers will be mapped under the project. Around 180 representatives will take part in the survey, which will be conducted throughout June.

The survey of DG Khan and Rajanpur districts is expected to be completed by mid-2025.

Dr Urooj Saeed of the Urban Unit also briefed the participants about the methodology of the flood risk survey and its intended impact on disaster preparedness and future urban planning.