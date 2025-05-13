Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to boosting bilateral ties

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

The development took place as Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad. Their meeting took place days after Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday after exchanging lethal missile, drone and artillery strikes.

“They discussed the full gamut of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen already existing fraternal relations across all sectors,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said about Dar’s meeting with Malki.

Saudi Arabia was one of the few countries that were actively engaged in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan last week after the former launched missile strikes against the latter on Wednesday.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to discuss the regional security situation and the Pakistan-India ceasefire, according to the Foreign Office.

Dar briefed the French counterpart on Pakistan’s “measured and responsible conduct” during the recent crisis, emphasizing that Islamabad exercised its right to self-defense strictly in line with the UN Charter and international law.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to playing a responsible role in ensuring regional peace and stability.

The French foreign minister expressed condolences over the loss of innocent lives and welcomed the announcement of the Pakistan-India ceasefire. Barrot also urged both sides to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar received a call from UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Both leaders discussed latest developments in the region. David Lammy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts towards maintaining regional peace. Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination on areas of mutual interest.