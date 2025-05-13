IMARAT Group celebrates Pakistan’s victory nationwide

IMARAT Group of Companies organized grand celebrations and rallies across Pakistan to mark the nation’s victory and express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces. These prestigious events were held at all offices of the IMARAT Group’s subsidiaries, including Graana.com, Agency 21, and other entities, across the country. Thousands of employees from the IMARAT Group participated with immense enthusiasm, reaffirming their steadfast commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, national security, and honoring the unparalleled sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

On this momentous occasion of national victory, flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at IMARAT Group offices in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, and other cities. During these events, employees collectively raised the green crescent flag, a symbol of Pakistan’s honor, dignity, and unity. The atmosphere resonated with patriotic songs, while cake-cutting ceremonies added vibrancy to the celebrations. Employees and citizens joined hands to pray for the nation’s progress, peace, and stability.

IMARAT Group also organized large-scale rallies in urban centers, attended by thousands of employees and citizens. Participants waved the national flag and chanted slogans in praise of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the bravery of its armed forces. The rallies were a vibrant spectacle, with waves of green crescent flags and echoes of love for the homeland filling the air. These rallies not only highlighted national unity but also underscored the deep bond between the Pakistani nation and its armed forces.

In his address, Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, stated:

“Today is a golden chapter in Pakistan’s history. This day not only symbolizes our national victory but also narrates the story of our armed forces’ bravery, sacrifices, and resolve. IMARAT Group of Companies has always been committed to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity, and today we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces. This celebration is not merely a moment of joy for our victory but an opportunity to renew our collective pledge as a nation to take Pakistan to new heights of peace, progress, and stability.”

IMARAT Group of Companies plays a prominent role in Pakistan’s economic and social sectors. Graana.com has revolutionized the real estate industry by promoting innovation and transparency, while Agency 21 has earned the trust of consumers through reliable property market services. Other companies under the IMARAT Group are also contributing to Pakistan’s development in various sectors.

Through these events, the IMARAT Group not only celebrated the national victory but also strengthened the spirit of patriotism among its employees and citizens. IMARAT employees reaffirmed their commitment to promoting national unity and building a prosperous future for Pakistan. Speeches paid tribute to Pakistan’s history, culture, and the valor of its armed forces, while encouraging the youth to step forward in service of the nation. IMARAT Group emphasized that it will continue to lead not only in the business arena but also in fulfilling its social and national responsibilities.