Layyah police clampdown against narcotics dealers

Layyah police have achieved remarkable success in its year-long anti-narcotics campaign during first quarter of year 2025.

The police have registered a total of 186 FIRs so far this year against drug peddlers, resulting in the seizure of 262 kilograms of narcotics including hashish, heroin, opium, and other illegal substances-valued at over Rs. 80 million in the international market.

In addition, the police confiscated 2,935 liters of locally brewed liquor and 371 bottles of foreign liquor, dismantling a major supply chain of contraband.

“Drugs are a slow poison destroying our youth. Anyone found involved in this dirty business will be brought to justice without exception, ” said DPO Layyah Muhammad Ali Waseem. He reiterated the police’s unwavering commitment to eradicating narcotics from society and safeguarding the younger generation from this scourge, ensuring a brighter and safer future for next generations.

The DPO appealed to parents, teachers, religious leaders, social activists, and citizens to stand united with police in this noble mission. He urged the public to immediately report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

Layyah Police is also conducting awareness campaigns in schools, marketplaces, and rural areas to educate people about the dangers of drug use.

He reaffirmed that police will continue its war against narcotics in strict, ensuring that this menace is rooted out from society once and for all.