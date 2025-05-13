Bounty announced for Black Book, Red Book absconders

The Punjab provincial cabinet has approved the bounties for the arrest of ’40 Black Book’ and ’30 Red Book’ absconders involved in robbery, extortion and murder and are active in the Katcha region of Southern Punjab.

According to a letter issued by the Punjab Home Department, the Investigation Branch Punjab has recommended fixing the bounty for informers /officials who will provide assistance to arrest 36 notorious criminals at large and increasing the reward money to arrest four absconders.

Moreover, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has also announced a reward for those who help in the arrest of 13 absconders of the Red Book and increased the reward money for 17 absconders. A bounty of Rs 10 million has also been approved for the arrest of 20 dangerous robbers active in the DG Khan and Rajanpur Katcha areas.

According to details, rewards of Rs 5 million and Rs 2.5 million were approved for the arrest of 40 wanted criminals active in the DG Khan and Rajanpur Katcha region. The provincial cabinet approved the reward money for the arrest of 70 absconders.

The Prosecution Department and the Punjab Finance Department also recommended the release and increase in the bounty for the arrest of all the mentioned criminals.