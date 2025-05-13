SC to hear review pleas against reserved seats verdict today

The Supreme Court will hear review petitions, challenging the verdict on reserved seats today. The hearing will be conducted by an 11-member constitutional bench, headed by senior judge, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.

The bench also includes Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

In the previous hearing, Advocate Hamid Khan had submitted a request for adjournment on behalf of Faisal Siddiqi, counsel for the Sunni Ittehad Council. Following this, the court had postponed the hearing to May 13. App

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the case related to the imposition of super tax on Tuesday. The hearing will be conducted by a five-member constitutional bench headed by Senior Judge Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.

Other members of the bench include Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

During the previous hearing, in response to an inquiry by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, FBR’s counsel Raza Rabbani informed the court that the Federal governments share from the super tax would be allocated under the NFC Award. He further stated that the funds would be spent through the federal government and emphasized that the resources were meant for victims of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former FATA region.