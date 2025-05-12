UAE weather forecast: fair to partly cloudy skies with light winds on tuesday

DUBAI – The UAE is set to experience fair to partly cloudy weather on Tuesday, May 13, according to the latest forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Some clouds may appear over eastern areas of the country during the day.

Winds will blow from the southeast to northeast at light to moderate speeds, occasionally picking up strength during the daytime. Wind speeds are expected to range between 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 35 km/h.

Meanwhile, sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, making it safe for maritime activities and coastal outings.

Temperatures will vary across the Emirates, with some areas in Abu Dhabi seeing a drop to a low of 21°C, while other parts could experience soaring highs of up to 44°C.

The forecast indicates generally stable weather, ideal for outdoor activities, though residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid peak sun hours in high-temperature zones.

Overall, the day is expected to pass with minimal disruptions, offering a mix of sunshine and light clouds, coupled with gentle winds and mild coastal conditions.