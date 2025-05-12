Defeating disinformation: DATs mission to secure Pakistan’s information front in Punjab

In contemporary warfare, battles are fought not just with bullets—they are fought with information and disinformation as well. In the dead of night, when our neighbors launched a false flag operation in Pahalgam, spinning baseless allegations and targeting civilians, Pakistan’s response had to be swift on both the physical and information battlefields as part of its successful Operation Bunyaan-un-Marsoos.

While our brave PAF pilots were protecting our nation in the skies and our army and navy were safeguarding us on the ground and in the waters, Pakistan had to confront the enemy on another platform as well—the platform of electronic media, digital media, and social media—and had to counter the enemy’s digital warfare and fake news with actual facts on the ground.

India was running with fiction; Pakistan had truth on its side. And DAT AI systems—along with guidance and help by the Home Department and the Information Department of the Punjab as well as the PITB—played a key role in channeling that truth from sources on the ground to the general public.

The WhatsApp War Room: When Familiarity Meets Life-or-Death Speed

In war, every second counts. There is no time to train officials on new apps and no luxury of onboarding teams to complex systems. The solution had to be instant, universal, and battle-ready.

WhatsApp was already in every smartphone, used by journalists, citizens, and officials alike. But on its own, it was just a tool—a sea of scattered messages, fragmented groups, and delayed reports. DAT transformed it into a weapon against disinformation and propaganda.

No Learning Curve: No new app to install, no training needed. Everyone already knew how to use it.

Central Command Hub: DAT aggregated every critical update—text, audio, photos, videos—into a single dashboard for decision-makers. This critical feed came directly from the responsible field officers of the government spread across the Punjab province in Pakistan.

Real-Time Response: Ground teams sent encrypted updates; experts in the central command center analyzed and issued directives within seconds, not minutes or hours.

This wasn’t just WhatsApp—it was WhatsApp supercharged by DAT’s cutting-edge, data-channeling infrastructure, turning chaos into clarity. Where India’s system drowned in disarray, Pakistan’s response was unified, coherent, and devastatingly fast.

KnowDAT: The AI That Turned Hours Into Minutes

The enemy’s media blitz was relentless—dozens of channels, foreign languages, fabricated footage. Traditional analysis would have taken days. We had minutes.

DAT unleashed KnowDAT, our AI engine, to:

Summarize hundreds of hours of video into actionable intelligence.

Transcribe and translate foreign broadcasts instantly.

Extract key highlights, exposing propaganda patterns in real-time.

Journalists armed with KnowDAT dissected fake narratives before they spread, while officials built effective counter-strategies in a severe time crunch. The enemy’s lies withered under the glare of data-driven truth.

The Three Battles We Won

The Skies: PAF’s warriors struck with precision, downing enemy jets in a display of unmatched skill and bravery. The Credibility: DAT’s tech ensured that the reality on the ground reached both our people as well as international media, thereby crushing misinformation before it had a chance to take root. The Memes: While India drowned in hysteria, Pakistan laughed—because we knew the truth.

This was 6th-generation warfare—where AI, encryption, and real-time intelligence decided who the victor would be. And the victor was always meant to be Pakistan, the Pakistan armed forces, the federal and provincial governments, and the resilient, brave, and intelligent people of the country.

We appreciate the Government of Punjab for taking this initiative and thank them for engaging us in this critical time. It was an honor to serve our people.

Pakistan Zindabad!