Russia launches 108 drones on Ukraine despite global ceasefire calls

KYIV – Russia launched a wave of 108 drones across Ukraine overnight, striking civilian infrastructure even as Ukraine and the European Union called for a 30-day ceasefire starting Monday.

According to Ukraine’s air force, 55 of the drones were shot down across various regions, including the east, north, south, and central parts of the country. In addition, 30 drones reportedly malfunctioned or lost course before impact.

Despite the call for peace, the attack injured the driver of a civilian freight train in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian Railways confirmed the strike hit railway infrastructure and condemned the ongoing attacks as blatant defiance of the truce proposal.

“Truce proposals are being ignored, and hostile attacks on railway infrastructure continue,” said Ukrzaliznytsia, the state railway company, in a statement on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the ceasefire demand as an “ultimatum” and instead proposed direct peace talks with Ukraine. U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the idea, calling it a possible step toward ending the war.

The fresh assault underscores the growing urgency for diplomatic efforts, as both sides weigh peace proposals while civilians continue to suffer on the frontlines.