PCB resumes suspended domestic cricket, President’s trophy grade-II to begin wednesday

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the resumption of suspended domestic cricket tournaments, starting with the President’s Trophy Grade-II. According to the official statement, matches will begin this Wednesday, marking a fresh push to revive the domestic circuit.

In addition to the President’s Trophy, the PCB has also scheduled the Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup and the Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament, both starting today. These tournaments were previously on hold but are now back in action as the PCB accelerates its domestic calendar.

The quarter-finals of the U19 One-Day Tournament will be played from May 19 to May 21, the PCB confirmed. These grassroots competitions are considered vital for identifying young talent and building a strong bench for future national squads.

As per the updated schedule, the semi-finals of the President’s Trophy Grade-II will take place from May 24 to May 26, while the final will be held from May 28 to May 31. The tournament features top regional sides and is seen as a key platform for first-class hopefuls.

The PCB’s decision to resume these events comes amid broader efforts to stabilize domestic cricket and offer consistent opportunities to local players. The move has been welcomed by cricketing circles eager to see competitive action return to regional grounds across the country.