China’s PL-15 missile makes combat debut in Pakistan-India conflict

The recent military clash between Pakistan and India has reportedly marked the first-ever combat use of China’s PL-15 air-to-air missile, signalling a significant shift in South Asia’s defense dynamics. This development has attracted global attention, not just for the escalation, but for the broader implications in the international arms race.

Pakistan’s Air Force used Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets during the conflict, and reports suggest these jets may have deployed the PL-15 missile to shoot down Indian Rafale aircraft. Fragments of the missile were allegedly found near Hoshiarpur in India’s Punjab state, hinting at its involvement. While Pakistan confirmed the use of J-10Cs, it did not officially name the munitions used.

The PL-15, developed by China’s AVIC, is a radar-guided, long-range missile capable of striking targets over 200 kilometers away. Its export variant, the PL-15E, is fitted to Pakistan’s JF-17 Block III and J-10CE jets. The missile features AESA radar for advanced guidance, dual-pulse propulsion, and speeds exceeding Mach 5, making it a serious threat in modern aerial combat.

In contrast, India deployed Rafales with French Meteor missiles and Su-30MKIs with Russian R-77s. The PL-15’s extended range allows Pakistani jets to engage from beyond India’s defensive reach, potentially giving Islamabad an upper hand in long-range engagements. This development marks a rare real-world faceoff between Chinese and Western air combat technology.

Defense experts view this clash as a proxy test between Chinese and Western arms, with countries like the U.S., France, and NATO closely watching the outcomes. Chinese media is already highlighting the missile’s performance, positioning it as a viable export contender in the global defense market.

As tensions settle, the use of PL-15 in active combat will likely influence military strategies and procurement choices across Asia and beyond. The event signals China’s growing presence in global air warfare, while challenging Western dominance in high-tech aerial weaponry.