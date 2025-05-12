Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude shakes Quetta and surrounding areas

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck Quetta and its surrounding areas on Monday, causing panic among residents. According to the Seismological Centre, the quake’s epicenter was located 125 kilometers northwest of Quetta, at a depth of 21 kilometers.

The tremors were felt across various parts of the region, prompting people to rush out of their homes in fear. In many areas, residents were seen reciting religious verses as aftershocks were feared.

No immediate reports of casualties or property damage have been received. However, authorities are monitoring the situation and have advised people to stay alert and follow safety protocols.

This quake comes just weeks after tremors were felt across Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 19. Cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, and Abbottabad had experienced the 5.9 magnitude quake, which also reached Srinagar and Jalalabad.

Experts continue to urge preparedness as Pakistan remains in a seismically active zone. Rescue teams remain on standby in case of aftershocks or damage reports.