Pakistan raises Kashmir issue globally, says IOK CM Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has acknowledged that Pakistan has successfully raised the Kashmir issue at the international level. Speaking to an Indian television channel on Monday, Abdullah noted a major shift in global attention toward the long-standing dispute, especially after the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.

Abdullah remarked, “We are now in a position we never imagined we would be.” He added that the United States has shown growing interest in becoming involved in the Kashmir matter, either as a supervisor or a mediator. This, he said, reflects how the conflict has gained serious traction in international diplomacy.

Adding to the momentum, U.S. President Donald Trump recently posted on his social media platform ‘Truth Social’ that he is committed to helping both countries find a resolution. “I will work with both countries (Pakistan and India) to see if, after ‘thousands of years’, a solution to the Kashmir issue can be found,” Trump wrote.

This statement from the U.S. president signals a possible shift in Washington’s policy toward a more active role in South Asian peace efforts. It also shows that the Kashmir issue, long viewed as a regional problem, is once again being recognized as a global concern.

Pakistan’s continued diplomatic efforts and international outreach appear to be paying off, with more countries now taking notice. As discussions move forward, many observers hope this renewed global focus could help bring lasting peace to the region.