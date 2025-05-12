US and China reach historic agreement to slash tariffs for 90 days

In a significant development, the United States and China have agreed to reduce tariffs on each other’s goods by 115% for a 90-day period. This marks a key step toward easing the trade tensions that have plagued both nations for months. The agreement came after two days of intense negotiations in Geneva between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Under the terms of the deal, the US will lower its tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, while China will reduce tariffs on US goods from 125% to 10%. However, certain sector-specific tariffs, particularly those concerning fentanyl, will remain intact. This mutual reduction signals a shift in the trade relationship between the two economic giants, who have been locked in a tariff war for much of the past year.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the talks “productive and constructive” and emphasized the importance of achieving balanced trade between the two countries. He also highlighted the creation of a new trade consultation mechanism designed to prevent future escalations. The agreement reflects a mutual interest in preventing an economic decoupling that could harm both economies.

The talks were initially sparked by President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies, which had led to retaliatory measures from China. Trump had previously imposed tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese imports, prompting China to respond with its own 125% tariffs on US goods. These moves escalated tensions and hurt trade between the two countries, affecting global markets.

Both sides appeared optimistic after the negotiations. While Trump described the talks as a “total reset” in a friendly, yet constructive manner, Chinese state news agency Xinhua noted that the discussions were a crucial step toward resolving the issue. Economists from Citigroup also weighed in, noting that the high tariffs were ultimately harmful to both nations and that a resolution was in everyone’s interest.

With the 90-day tariff reduction period now in place, both countries are expected to continue dialogue to ensure lasting improvements in their trade relationship. This agreement represents a significant de-escalation in what has been a tense trade standoff between the world’s two largest economies.