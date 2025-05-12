Israeli airstrikes kill 26 Palestinians, including 8 children, in Gaza

At least 26 Palestinians, including eight children, were killed on Sunday in a series of Israeli drone strikes targeting displaced civilians in Gaza, according to medical sources. The attacks hit various areas across the Gaza Strip, causing widespread devastation. The strikes primarily targeted tents sheltering displaced families, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

In the central city of Deir al-Balah, two Palestinians were killed in a drone strike, while others sustained injuries. Two more individuals died in the same area, one from a drone attack and the other from wounds suffered in an earlier strike. The relentless airstrikes have left many civilians vulnerable, with little to no protection from the bombardment.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, an Israeli strike targeted a tent sheltering displaced civilians, killing a Palestinian and his son. Four more Palestinians, including two children, lost their lives in another drone strike on a tent in the western part of the city. Additionally, a second tent near Asdaa in the Al-Mawasi area was struck, resulting in the deaths of four people, including two children. Another child was killed in a separate attack targeting a third tent in the same area.

The violence continued in Gaza City and northern Gaza. Israeli artillery shelling killed a Palestinian child in Gaza City, while another civilian was seriously injured in Jabalia. Further casualties were reported in Khan Younis, where an airstrike targeted a vehicle, killing four people. Another attack in Gaza City claimed the lives of five individuals, including a young girl.

The ongoing Israeli assault has killed over 52,800 Palestinians since October 2023, with the majority being women and children. The international community continues to scrutinize Israel’s actions, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Israeli leaders for war crimes in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave. The situation remains critical as the region endures continuous airstrikes and artillery bombardments.